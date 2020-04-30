Irrfan Khan's Demise: Amitabh Bachchan Pens Poem, Says, 'What Should I Forget And...'

Irrfan Khan on April 29 lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital. Irrfan, one of India's finest and most versatile actors, is survived by his wife Sutapa and his sons Babil and Ayaan. He was buried at the Versova graveyard.

Irrfan's Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan remembered him as an "incredible talent" and a gracious colleague. In his blog, Bachchan shared a sketch by artist Aniket Misra featuring Rituparno Ghosh and Irrfan, and wrote: "just, words .. apt in tribute .. a longing to see and be in the realm of talents that left us before time".

Bachchan wrote, "the poem of questions .. symbolic of the times .. and also of far-reaching vision and thought.

क्या भूलूँ , क्या याद करूँ मैं ; अगणित उन्मादों के क्षण हैं , अगणित अवसादों के क्षण हैं ; रजनी की सूनि घड़ियों को , किन किन से आबाद करूँ मैं ।। what should I forget , and what should I remember .. countless frenzy of thoughts, of intoxicating and passionate beauty race through the moment , a countless frenzy of melancholic sadness , races through the moment in the hours of the silent presence of the night , which hour time should I inhabit them with .. what should I forget and what should I remember ..

Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's picture from 'D-Day' makes fans emotional

Bachchan in his tweet for Irrfan Khan wrote, "just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news... An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague... A prolific contributor to the World of Cinema... left us too soon... creating a huge vacuum...the film firmament of the nation shaken and in utter dismay."

People across the country paid tributes to actor Irrfan Khan. Following the death of the renowned actor, PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Twitter. He said, "Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums."

Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan's 'D-Day' pic leaves celebrities devastated, many vent out at 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.