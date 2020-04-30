Rishi Kapoor And Irrfan Khan's Picture From 'D-Day' Makes Fans Emotional

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning. He was 67 years old. Just a day prior on Wednesday, the news about Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s sad demise shook the country. Fans of both the actors have taken up to their social media to express that the Bollywood film industry faced a huge loss after two great actors passed away in a span of two days.

Both Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor were seen together in the 2013 action thriller film D-Day. A picture of the two actors travelling in a car has gone viral after Rishi Kapoor’s sad demise. The picture that has gone viral is a still from the film, which features Irrfan Khan laughing. Check out the picture from the film.

A few other pictures of the two actors have also gone viral on social media. Check out the pictures of the Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

Rishi was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well. According to reports, the 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side. The hospitalisation had been confirmed by Rishi's elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering. Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi.

Rishi Kapoor's family's statement

''Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.''

