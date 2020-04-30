Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan's 'D-Day' pic leaves celebrities devastated, many vent out at 2020

The world is only four months into 2020 and the year has already created enough unpleasant moments for citizens. If the COVID-19 pandemic was not enough, deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor on back-to-back days made netizens went out at the year itself. Even celebrities expressed their anger on Twitter.

Ankit Tiwari termed it as a ‘black year.’ Hansal Mehta was no holds barred in using the F-word for the year. Richa Chadha asked if the year was going to get even worse, 'watching from enforced distance' and mourning the deaths of the stalwarts without company.

What will we be in 2020? People going from tragedy to tragedy, watching from enforced distance... mourning without the solace of human touch or company... Rest In Peace #RishiKapoor sir... have no more words ...💔 @chintskap — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 30, 2020

Kajal Aggarwal also felt that the year could not get worse.

2020 cannot get any worse! Loss of a legend. Om Shanti Rishi sir🙏🏻 I’m sure you must be illumining the heavens, the shining star you’ve always been! This feels like a personal grievance, Cannot even fathom what the family is going through. Heartfelt condolences 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/oAjpxGnK3m — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 30, 2020

Ankita Konwar also had a strong reaction.

I’ve always been an optimist but 2020 SUCKS!

Big f#@!ing time!

RIP #RishiKapoor 🙏 — Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) April 30, 2020

Apart from the news of the deaths, a picture of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan from their film D-Day went viral. Celebrities too got emotional looking at the photo. Director of the film Nikkhil Advani felt the duo were going to celebrated in heaven tonight.

Here's the post

No one treated me with the respect an actor gives a director more than you did, that too being who you were. You were my friend sir. I’m sitting, remembering and just chuckling, laughing. Waiting for your booming voice to say “boy... make me one more drink!” #RishiKapoor #RIP — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) April 30, 2020

Athiya Shetty got 'goosebumps' looking at the snap. Apurva Asrani were heartbroken over the two diverse performers being united by the irony of ‘D-Day.’

this image gives me goosebumps. 🙏🏼 #OmShanti may they finally be at peace. pic.twitter.com/sryLMiV5ZS — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan, two very diverse acting styles, but both iconic performers. I don't know if they did any other films together, but I remember one. Ironically it was called #DDay 💔. pic.twitter.com/KDuNwU9UvJ — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) April 30, 2020

Kajal termed it ‘devastating’ and Divya Dutta was ‘heartbroken.’ Mohammad Kaif and Arko Pravo Mukherjee shares quotes over the scene.

OMG..look at that.. both gone together.. heartbroken. https://t.co/uzGO4qxEqW — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) April 30, 2020

Within 24 hours. How can this even be ? So devastating. pic.twitter.com/QKsyo3RTmK — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 30, 2020

Saathi Rey

Kehna Tha Aur Kya Kya Mujhe

Neend Kyun Aa Gayi Phir Tujhe

RIP Dear Rishi Sir pic.twitter.com/1ygQolcG2J — Arko Pravo Mukherjee (@ArkoPravo19) April 30, 2020

Considered among the best actors of the industry, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor passed away at Mumbai hospitals after being diagnosed with cancer in 2018, the former of endo neurocrine cancer and the latter of leukemia, on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. While Irrfan had undergone treatment in the UK, Rishi Kapoor was treated in the USA. Both the stars had returned to India last year, and had films releasing in the last few months.

