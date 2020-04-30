Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan's 'D-Day' Pic Leaves Celebrities Devastated, Many Vent Out At 2020

Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan's picture from 'D-Day' left celebs devastated after their death and Athiya Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal & others reacted. Some fumed at 2020.

Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan's 'D-Day' pic leaves celebrities devastated, many vent out at 2020

The world is only four months into 2020 and the year has already created enough unpleasant moments for citizens. If the COVID-19 pandemic was not enough, deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor on back-to-back days made netizens went out at the year itself. Even celebrities expressed their anger on Twitter.

Ankit Tiwari termed it as a ‘black year.’ Hansal Mehta was no holds barred in using the F-word for the year. Richa Chadha asked if the year was going to get even worse, 'watching from enforced distance' and mourning the deaths of the stalwarts without company.

Kajal Aggarwal also felt that the year could not get worse. 

Ankita Konwar also had a strong reaction. 

Apart from the news of the deaths, a picture of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan from their film D-Day went viral. Celebrities too got emotional looking at the photo. Director of the film Nikkhil Advani felt the duo were going to celebrated in heaven tonight.

Athiya Shetty got 'goosebumps' looking at the snap. Apurva Asrani were heartbroken over the two diverse performers being united by the irony of ‘D-Day.’

Kajal termed it ‘devastating’ and Divya Dutta was ‘heartbroken.’ Mohammad Kaif and Arko Pravo Mukherjee shares quotes over the scene.

Considered among the best actors of the industry, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor passed away at Mumbai hospitals after being diagnosed with cancer in 2018, the former of endo neurocrine cancer and the latter of leukemia, on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. While Irrfan had  undergone treatment in the UK, Rishi Kapoor was treated in the USA. Both the stars had returned to India last year, and had films releasing in the last few months.

