Irrfan Khan's Demise: Punjab CM Expresses Condolences, Calls Him 'An Actor Par Excellence'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday condoled the death of Actor Irrfan Khan who passed away at the age of 53. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister stated that he is "shocked and saddened" by the actor's demise. He called Irrfan an "actor par excellence" and prayed for his family's strength to deal with the loss.

Shocked & saddened to hear of Irrfan Khan's demise. He was an actor par excellence and his work will live with us forever. I pray for strength to his family & friends to deal with this grave loss. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 29, 2020

Read: Irrfan Khan's 'Piku' co-star Amitabh Bachchan mourns his loss with heartwarming tribute

Irrfan Khan passes away

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 53. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday.

The Actor's team announced the news with a statement from him:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Read: Irrfan Khan's Demise: Rahul Gandhi extend condolences, says actor will be greatly missed

The actor had shot to fame with Mira Nair’s Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988. He was also notable for his work in Hollywood, with roles like in Slumdog Millionaire and more films. He was also known for his work in several films like The Lunchbox, Piku, Haasil, Hindi Medium and so on. He had also won the National Award for his work in Paan Singh Tomar. Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last major film to release before the COVID-19, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere.

Read: On Irrfan Khan's demise, 'India lost a super talented actor,' condoles Manjinder Sirsa

Read: Actor Irrfan Khan passes away in Mumbai hospital; team releases statement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.