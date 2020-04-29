Irrfan Khan's Wife, Sons Snapped At Last Rites; Kapil, Vishal Bhardwaj Also Attend

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar and his sons Babil and Ayaan were present at his funeral on Wednesday. The National Award-winning actor was laid to rest at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai after succumbing to colon infection.

As per pictures shared by paparazzi, Vishal Bhardwaj, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mika Singh and Kapil Sharma were among the others present during the last rites.

All had worn masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tigmanshu Dhulia is the director of Paan Singh Tomar, that had fetched Irrfan a National Award for Best Actor. Vishal Bhardwaj’s Maqbool is considered among the standout performances of his career, and he also featured in the filmmaker’s Haider.

Irrfan was laid to rest in the afternoon after his demise was confirmed by his family in the morning. The official statement read:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

The family also shared details of the last rites.

Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss.

Irrfan was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani hospital after suffering from colon infection. The actor breathed his last at the hospital.

In a career spanning over three decades that started with Mira Nair’s Academy-nonimated Salaam Bombay, Irrfan earned acclaim for his roles in films The Namesake, The Lunchbox, Talwar, Piku and Hindi Medium, as well as starring in Hollywood films Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Life of Pi and Inferno.

Irrfan last starred in Angrezi Medium, a film affected at the box office due to the pandemic, but was praised after its release on a streaming platform.

