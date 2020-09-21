Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Backs Director Anurag Kashyap Versus Payal Ghosh; Pens Message

Director Anurag Kashyap landed in trouble on Saturday when actor Payal Ghosh accused the director of alleged sexual assault. And since then, the director has found support in his industry friends, including Hansal Mehta, Taapse Pannu, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub as well as former wives, film editor Aarti Bajaj, and actor Kalki Koechlin who credited him for creating safe workspace for women.

Joining the many celebrities in supporting Anurag Kashyap, Irrfan Khan's son Babil took to his social media handle and wrote a message for the Gangs of Wasseypur director. He wrote, "It's a shame that an invaluable movement like the #metoo is misused in such a malignant manner against a person that has actually inspired equality in an excruciatingly patriarchal industry. We now live in this strange age where it is easier to create a 'truth', and not manifest the truth. I pray that we evolve."

Babil concluded by saying, "The concern is that the metastasis of baseless accusations through the #metoo movement would ultimately diminish its credibility and women that genuinely need its support would be left in the dark, it is painful."

Payal Ghosh to file complaint against director Anurag Kashyap over alleged sexual assault

Payal Ghosh's accusations

Payal Ghosh, on Saturday, claimed that Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap allegedly forced himself on her. Ghosh also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet and urged him to 'take action', adding that her 'security is at risk'.

“When I felt uncomfortable, he told me you do not have to feel shy because my girls do it all the time. They are just a call away, they have a good time with me. He proudly took the names of the women he has been with and spoke about his relationships with me even though he barely knew me. That revealed how much he disrespected women," said Payal Ghosh.

She initially took to Twitter to accuse Anurag Kashyap of sexual abuse on Saturday. Following this, the director denied it and called the allegations 'baseless'.

Payal Ghosh slams 'politics' over allegations on Anurag Kashyap; raises 'smash patriarchy'

