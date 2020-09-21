Payal Ghosh To File Complaint Against Director Anurag Kashyap Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, said that she will file an FIR against him at Oshiwara Police Station on Monday evening. Ghosh also said that her advocate Nitin Satpute will be writing to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to provide security, as there is a threat to her life.

Director Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by actor Payal Ghosh, on Monday once again denied the allegations against him and said he intends to pursue remedies in law to the fullest extent. Issuing a statement through his lawyer, Kashyap also said it was sad that a movement as important as the#MeToo one had been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination.

Ghosh talks about Kashyap 'Smoking something'

According to ANI, Ghosh also spoke about her meeting with the Anurag Kashyap and said, "I don't know whether Anurag Kashyap consumes drugs or not but when the incident took place, he was smoking something but it was definitely not a cigarette."

Talking about the filmmaker getting support from actors, she said, "There are many people who have supported Anurag Kashyap because of their bread and butter and their family runs because of him so they will definitely talk in support of him."

Payal Ghosh Slams 'politics' Over Allegations On Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh has denied any ‘political’ link to her allegations of sexual assault against Anurag Kashyap. The actor clarified that she had not ‘misused the situation.’ Ghosh also highlighted the support for Rhea Chakraborty from Bollywood stars by posting ‘smash the patriarchy’ message as she sought support from India.

Payal Ghosh wrote that men would ‘go to war’ against someone who would misbehave with a woman from their family as she hit out at people who had alleged a political link to her allegations.

People who are saying that it's for politics and that I am misusing the situation. Imagine ( god forbid) your sister or daughter in my position, it can even be the mother.. and then let's talk. You would go to war against such men. Isn't it ? PERIOD!! — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 20, 2020

#WATCH: He made me feel uncomfortable. I felt bad about it, whatever happened shouldn't have happened. If someone approaches you for work,it doesn't mean the person is prepared for anything: Actor Payal Ghosh on her allegation of sexual harassment against Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap pic.twitter.com/rL0C1AHZNe — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

