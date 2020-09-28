Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Pens A Note For His Father Irrfan Khan; Says 'I Pray For You'

Recently, Bollywood actor, Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan penned a long note on Instagram in the loving memory of his father. Sharing a few pictures of the late actor and himself, Babil Khan, in his caption, mentioned that he is ready to ‘give every cell in his presence’ to remember Irrfan Khan’s ‘skin’. More so, Babil added that in a search to feel Irrfan Khan close, ‘his spinal cord rotates and soul can implode’. He also mentioned that Irrfan pushed through demons up in his feelings and 'no one got it'.

'Sleep is death being shy': Babil

Babil Khan also expressed his wish to ‘begin’, just to know how ‘it feels at the end’. In his note, Babil Khan also prayed for the farmers of the country and mentioned that ‘in self-illusiveness, people think that they are better’. Khan further revealed that when he ‘bleeds', he understands that 'sleep is just death being shy'. Concluding his note, Babil hoped that people ‘surrender’ and find a way. Babil also gave a disclaimer in his note, stating that his comment is not a political expression.

Check out Babil's post

Fans react:

Babil recently returned to London where he is attending a film school. Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute due to a colon infection. He was 53. Irrfan Khan is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons- Baabil Khan and Ayan Khan.

Irrfan's last film

Before his tragic demise, Irrfan Khan was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Angrezi Medium. Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner, Maddock Films.

The film follows the story of a hardworking Rajasthani businessman and his daughter, who decides to pursue her studies in London. Her father does everything in his power to make her dreams come true. The much-acclaimed film also stars actors like Kiku Sharda, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles. The movie streams on Disney Plus Hotstar.

(Image credits: Babil Khan Instagram)

