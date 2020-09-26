Babil Khan Says He 'needs To Find Motivation', Fans Ask Him To 'look In The Mirror'

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan recently took to Instagram to share a post, where he stated that he is seeking motivation. A lot of fans responded to his post giving him suggestions while many fans even regarded him as their own motivation. Take a look at what the late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shared on Instagram from London.

Here are a few comments from his fans. Take a look.

A while ago, Babil Khan posted a picture with his mother in which she can be seen hugging him tightly. Babil can be seen smiling for the camera as he has wrapped his arms around his mother. Babil captioned the post stating, "You told me to take care o her but it turned out that she took care of us like you did. Mamma. That lighthouse in the storm, I hope I can give you the world to travel, and everything more that you desire, there is nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan:)".

Babil Khan often posts unseen pictures of his father Irrfan Khan, his mother and some of their family pictures as well. A day ago he shared an emotional note while remembering his father. He captioned his post as "I slept for 14 hours and I didn’t want to wake up cause I was dreaming about you. Waking up is the worst, I hate realising every day that you’re gone. You didn’t say anything, we just laughed. (He’s playing the OG ‘bounce’)".

Lunchbox actor Irrfan Khan had married writer and fellow NSD graduate Sutapa Sikdar, with whom he has two sons including 28-year-old Ayan Khan and Babil Khan who is in his early 20s. The actor passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 53. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and was receiving treatment for the same, but was admitted in April for a colon infection. He passed away due to complications related to colon infection. Irrfan breathed his last on April 29, 2020.

