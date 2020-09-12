Babil Khan Heads Back To London, Remembers Dad Irrfan With 'Angrezi Medium' BTS Pics

Babil Khan recently took to Instagram to inform his followers that he is heading back to London after a long time. He remembered through the heartfelt post, how things have drastically changed for him, in a span of one year. He also posted a few BTS pictures of his father, Irrfan Khan from the film Angrezi Medium. In the comments section, his followers have wished him luck while expressing how much they miss actor Irrfan Khan and his talent.

Babil Khan heads back to London

Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures as he was heading back to London. He posted a selfie of himself with a humble smile across his face while he made the announcement. He dons a simple blue T-shirt with his short hair set properly while he clicks the picture.

Babil Khan also posted a few Angrezi Medium BTS pictures as he remembered his father, late actor Irrfan Khan. In the first BTS picture, Irrfan Khan is seen dressed as Champak Bansal while Babil Khan is listening keenly to what he is saying. The actor is dressed in a floral, off white shirt, which has been paired with a lavender jacket and a brown tie. He also has a pair of stud earrings on as he was decked up for the role. Babil Khan, on the other hand, is dressed in a floral shirt while he attentively listens to his father.

The last candid picture shows a delightful sight as the father-son duo has a hearty laugh while looking to their right. They are both wearing a genuine smile as they enjoy the moment. The picture showcases the special rapport they shared as a family.

In the caption for the post, Babil Khan mentioned that he is going off to London for another year. He also revealed how things were different when he was leaving for London last year. His father was still around and things seem to have changed a lot in the past few months. Have a look at the nostalgic pictures here.

Read Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Says 'Skip The Year For Me Please'; Fans Concur The Sentiment

Also read Babil Khan Shows Pics Of What Irrfan Khan Wrote On His Walls When He Left For London

In the comments section for the post, his followers wished him a safe journey through heartfelt words. A few people also spoke about how much they miss Irrfan Khan as he was a true gem for Bollywood. Have a look at the comments on the post here.

Read Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Shares Throwback Pic, Says 'reminiscing Baba And Homies'

Also read Babil Khan Shares B&W Video With Old Footage, Pens His Thoughts & Calls It 'blurry'

Image Courtesy: Babil Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.