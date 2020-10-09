Babil Khan Pens Emotional Note For Irrfan Khan, Shares A Pic Of His Roses-decked Grave

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his father’s grave in Mumbai. Decorated with the bed of roses, Babil recapitulated the time when he watched the 1979 Sci-fi adventure film Stalker for his first film essay three years ago and now he is watching the film alone for his last dissertation. Babil recalled the memories of watching the film with his father and now when he is not around, a doting son wrote that with every scene, he pauses the film from time to time just the way his father did three years back.

Babil Khan shares a picture of father Irrfan Khan's grave

Babil penned a lengthy note on Instagram with the picture of the grave and started off with a beautiful quote by the film’s director Andrei Tarkovsky that spoke volumes about several behavioral changes in humans and its surroundings. The quote read, “When a man is just born, he is weak and flexible. When he dies, he is hard and insensitive. When a tree is growing, it’s tender and pliant, but when it’s dry and hard, it dies. Hardness and Strength are death’s companions. Pliancy and weakness are expressions of the freshness of being. Because what has hardened will never win.” – Tarkovsky.”

Read: This Unseen Pic Of The Day Ft. Irrfan Khan Holding Baby Babil Will Melt Your Heart

Read: Babil Khan Shares Old Video Of Him Playing Guitar In Unique Way

Babil further wrote that he is now watching the film again for his last dissertation and with every scene, he can relate to some of the teachings and lessons that his father taught him while the two were watching the film. He dedicated the moment to his father and wrote at the end, “Here’s to you, who never hardened, here’s to your forgiving, sensitive soul.”

Apart from Babil, his mother Sutapa Sikdar took to her Instagram and shared the picture of his husband’s grave along with a thought-provoking caption. Sutapa celebrated both 'life and death' using American poet and Nobel Prize winner Louise Gluck's lines.The Nobel Prize for literature was awarded to American poet Louise Glück on October 8 “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.” The prize was announced in Stockholm by Mats Malm, the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy. Sutapa wrote, "Then they're in the cemetery, some of them for the first time. They're frightened of crying, sometimes of not crying. Someone leans over, tells them what to do next, which might mean saying a few words, sometimes throwing dirt in the open grave." [sic]

Read: Babil Khan Shares Old Pic With Guitar, Expresses How Music Touches The Soul

Read: Sutapa Sikdar Shares Pic Of Irrfan Khan's Grave With Louise Gluck's Lines On Life & Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.