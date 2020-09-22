Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Reacts To Son Babil's Post Addressed To Hate & Troll

Irrfan Khan's son Babil took to his social media to address the hatred and troll he receives on the internet for following his father's path of not representing any religion and also coming out in Anurag Kashyap's support recently. He penned a hard-hitting post and addressed it to the trolls who said ‘your father would be ashamed of you'.

Responding to Babil's post, Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar wrote, "We love you!!who knows it more then me and baba what a beautiful soul you have. I couldn't sleep last night thinking of this over thinking people😂.dont indulge them hatred is like fungus which eats up souls. Love you eternally" [sic] To this, Babil said, "you know you’re my tiger on the boat, the terrible yet most affectionate that kept me alive. I love you my only freedom 😂 to my mother the beautiful ‘Sutapa Sikdar." [sic]

Irrfan Khan's son Babil backs director Anurag Kashyap versus Payal Ghosh; pens message

Babil's Post for Trolls

"U know what, I have felt a sense of liberation from your hate because I realised, you really don’t have anything to do but hate and form a quick judgemental opinion about an actual human being . So really man, I have truly lost respect for people that claim they know my father, or hahahaha know my father better than me like “oh your father would be so ashamed of you” , Boi or girl shut you mouth, me and baba were the bestest friends don’t try to teach me what my father would have done, don’t jump on a band wagon just cause you can without knowing his true beliefs. If you’re an Irrfan Khan fan, come prove it me, show me his fascinations with Tarkovsky and Bergmann and then we shall probably start a conversation of how much you think you know my father. He was beyond you my friend," Babil wrote on Instagram with some pictures of his father.

Irrfan Khan's son Babil has a meaningful response to a question posed by a follower

