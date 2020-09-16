Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Has A Meaningful Response To A Question Posed By A Follower

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil caught up with a friend in London as soon as he landed there. The actor seemed delighted to have met with his best friend once again and shared a series of pictures together. However, fans grew concerned about the safety of Babil and the rules of social distancing. Thus in the comments section, a person asked Babil about the quarantine rule and if he followed it or not, before going to meet his friend.

Babil answers a safety-related question asked by a fan

Also Read | Babil Khan Shows Pics Of What Irrfan Khan Wrote On His Walls When He Left For London

Son of Irrfan Khan, Babil was generous enough to respond to most of the comments that showed up on his feed. Thus, Babil responded to the follower who asked a question about his well-being. The fan jovially posed the question if there are no quarantine rules in London. To this Babil responded that he had all his tests done and everyone else he knows has been quarantined. Thus, he tested COVID-19 negative, he decided to meet his friend.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Shares Throwback Pic, Says 'reminiscing Baba And Homies'

Further on, Babil once more commented on the follower's comment and this time he remarked that a gathering of 6 is allowed in London. Babil seemed like he wanted to clear the rules which are slightly different in the UK as compared to India. Thus clearing the air, Babil mentioned the ongoing rule and emphasised that 6 people are allowed to meet in public. Further on, the follower replied to Babil asking him to be safe and gave him his best wishes. He also urged Babil to come to India as soon as possible as many people are waiting to see him on the big screen. The follower wished him well for his career and said that he knows that Babil will be awesome when he finally decides to make his big-screen debut.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Says 'Skip The Year For Me Please'; Fans Concur The Sentiment

Thus, the conversation between Babil and the follower ended there. Babil is known to be interactive with his followers and he often has been spotted replying to the comments of his followers on his social media accounts. This has garnered him tremendous praise over time.

Also Read | Babil Khan Heads Back To London, Remembers Dad Irrfan With 'Angrezi Medium' BTS Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.