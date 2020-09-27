Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Reveals Actor Wanted A Daughter; Pens Heartfelt Note

On the occasion of Daughter's Day, Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar took to her Facebook handle to share a heartwarming post, revealing how the actor wanted a daughter 'so desperately'. "Me and Irrfan wanted to have a daughter so desperately that on my second delivery my doc could not utter the word son and said instead "congratulations!! healthy child!!"," she wrote.

"I was disappointed yes I was. That day for us and today I feel sad that a girl child got deprived of Irrfan's parenting of a girl. Because just giving freedom is not enough for a girl child. Whatever is happening around makes me say freedom is not about only being vocal it's not about trodding on other's freedom only. Let's get up beyond being voyeuristic beyond the so-called emancipation and do something more concrete meaningful for India," Sutapa added and shared a video on girl child.

With a promise to meet again, Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shared a heartwarming note remembering her actor husband and cherishing the time they spent together. Irrfan, 54, lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on April 29. He is survived by Sutapa and their two sons -- Babil and Ayaan.

Quoting Sufi poet Rumi, Sutapa wrote on Facebook, "'Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about.' It's just a matter of time... Milenge baaten karenge... Till we meet again." Irrfan had stayed away from the public eye after being diagnosed with the neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and later went to the UK for treatment.

The actor returned to the country in 2019 and shot for "Angrezi Medium", the sequel to his 2017 hit "Hindi Medium". However, his health condition prevented him from promoting the movie, which hit the theatres in March just before the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown that began on March 25.

