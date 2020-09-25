Irrfan Khan Plays 'OG Bounce' While Young Babil Peeps Into His Phone In Throwback Pic

On September 24, late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan took to his social media handle and shared a throwback picture. The photo captured the late actor, who is seen busy surfing on a mobile phone, and young Babil is seen peeping into the former's phone. Writing a heartwarming note in the caption, Babil expressed his grief over the absence of his father. Giving a context of the photo to his 77.3K Instagram followers, Babil stated that Irrfan was playing 'OG bounce'. Scroll down to take a look at Babil's recent Instagram post.

READ | Babil Khan Shows Pics Of What Irrfan Khan Wrote On His Walls When He Left For London

READ | Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Says 'Skip The Year For Me Please'; Fans Concur The Sentiment

Within a couple of hours, the throwback post of Babil managed to garner more than 17K double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Meanwhile, actor Vijay Verma guessed the time when the picture was clicked as he asked, "This looks like Maqbool days?". Replying to his query, Babil asserted, "hahah I think it was around ‘charas’". Popular actor Annup Sonii also showered love on the picture as he dropped a couple of red-heart emoticons.

On the other side, a section of Babil's followers flooded the comment section with red-heart emoticons. A user wrote, "How adorable it is" while another user extended gratitude towards Babil for sharing Irrfan's unseen pictures. Meanwhile, a few fans stated that they miss seeing Irrfan Khan.

READ | Babil Khan Fascinated By The Idea Of 'off-license'; Posts Pictures From A Supermarket

A peek into Babil Khan's Instagram

Interestingly, Babil has often shared unseen pictures of the Angrezi Medium actor. A few days back, Babil shared a couple of pictures of Irrfan and addressed the people, who claim to know his father. In a brief caption, he admitted that he has lost respect for them as they "don’t have anything to do but hate and form a quick judgemental opinion about an actual human being". He also stated that he and Irrfan were the "bestest friends".

READ | Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Posts A Heartwarming Picture With Mother

On the other side, Babil also showers love on her mother and other loved ones via Instagram. Recently, he added a picture on his media feed, in which he was seen sharing a side-hug with his mother. Calling his mother "a lighthouse in the storm", Babil wrote, "I hope I can give you the world to travel, and everything more that you desire, there is nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.