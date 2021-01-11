Irrfan's Son Babil Answers Fan Questions, Confirms Looking 'into Offers' In Acting In May

Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Monday took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of a book that he captioned was 'up for lending' signed by his father. In the comments section, Babil answered many fan questions and confirmed that he will be looking 'into offers' of acting around May.

On being asked when will he venture into the field of acting, Babil replied, "I am already in the field of acting, when I will appear in a film is the question. Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers." He also clarified that he is studing 'films in London' and not a course in acting. Another fan asked him to recommend a book about direction and script writing, to which Babil wrote, "‘Story’ by Robert McKee and ‘On filmmaking’ by Alexander Mackendrick."

Lesson by Irrfan to Babil

Babil shared on Instagram the most important thing his father Irrfan Khan taught him. He wrote, “You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that I’ll have to prove my self as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the indian cinema that’s beyond our controlled Bollywood."

"My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle)," Babil concluded.

