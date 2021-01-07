On Irrfan Khan's B'day, Babil Shares 'absurd Memory' Of His 'technologically Inept' Baba

Today, January 7 marks the 54th birth anniversary of late veteran actor Irrfan Khan. While remembering his father on the occasion, Irrfan's son Babil Khan took to his social media handle and shared a video clip. The video also featured other members of Irrfan Khan's family, that is his wife Sutapa Sikdar and his younger son Ayaan. In the video, the late actor is seen asking about Babil, presumably over a video call, and later Sutapa starts screaming Babil's name. Later, Irrfan shifts the camera towards Ayaan and asks him to say that they all are missing Babil.

Along with the video, Babil also wrote a brief caption for Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary post. "I don’t remember anyone’s birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours", read an excerpt of Babil's caption. Interestingly, to conclude his caption, Babil wrote, "Shoutout to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me". Scroll down to watch the video.

Within a few minutes, the video managed to garner more than 10k views on the photo-video sharing platform; and is still counting. On the other hand, a handful of Irrfan Khan's fans started flooding the comments section with red-heart emoticons and birthday wishes for the late actor. An Instagram user wrote, "My heart just melted into a big puddle. Bless your heart. He must be so proud of you" while another asserted, "Happy birthday Irrfan sir....i want you to be happy wherever you are".

Babil Khan and Irrfan Khan

Babil Khan is the eldest son of Irrfan Khan. Ever since the late actor died last year on April 29, Babil has shared a couple of unseen pictures of the former. His social media feed is flooded with numerous videos and photos, feat Irrfan. In fact, Babil's previous post, via which he extended new year wishes to his followers, also featured Irrfan Khan.

In one of the photos of the slideshow, Babil was seen lying with Irrfan while in the second picture the father-son duo was seen sharing a moment of laugh. In the caption, Babil asserted, "On to the next one without you, still with your compassion. Public ko Happy new year".

