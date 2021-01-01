'Without You': Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Remembers Father On New Year, Pens Emotional Note

With the onset of the New Year, while several stars are sharing pictures with their loved ones, late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan shared a throwback picture with his father. In the monochrome picture, the father-son duo can be seen relaxing on the bed. Babil took to Instagram and penned his emotions of missing his father.

Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares New Year post

While captioning the post, Babil wrote, “On to the next one without you, still with your compassion. Public ko Happy new year!” Apart from this, Babil shared another post on Instagram where he can be seen all smiles with his mother Sutapa Sikdar. He captioned the series of candid shots and wrote, “With your guidance. 2021.”

It seems that Babil has taken the responsibility to wish his father’s fans and keep them connected to the internationally renowned actor. Seeing the photos of the late actor, many of his fans were left emotional. But, it was Babil's sweet note that tugged at everyone's heart as he remembered his father while moving into a new year. Earlier, apart from Babil, on the last day of 2020, Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar also penned a gut-wrenching note for her late husband and shared unseen photos of him. While sharing the pictures, Sutapa looked back at the year 2020 and recalled spending time with her husband last year on New Year's eve. Sutapa termed 2020 as the “worst year” as her husband was with her till last year until he bid goodbye to all. Apart from sharing her thoughts, Supata shared several pictures of the actor from last year who was excited to ring in the New Year.

Irrfan who has left a deep mark on the hearts of many through his iconic roles and charismatic personality is set to be revived again as his last film The Song of the Scorpions is set to release next year in 2021. Irrfan passed away at the age of 53 in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 29. He had been battling cancer and his health worsened after a colon infection.

