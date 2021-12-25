Ranveer Singh Starrer '83' Collects Rs 13-14 Crore On Opening Day: Reports

The highly-anticipated Kabir Khan directorial, 83, collected ₹13 to 14 crore at the box office on its opening day. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone as Romi Devi among others.

The Kabir Khan directorial, 83, hit the cinemas on 24 December 2021 and has garnered a lot of attention by movie fans and cricket lovers. The film collected around ₹14 crore at the Indian Box Office on its first day of release. As per a report by ANI, the movie scored well in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bangalore. The collection of the film in these cities was just 10-20 % behind what Sooryavanshi did upon its release. However, the film's box office collection was pretty dull in Punjab, UP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.

Spider-Man: No Way Home dominates box office

Currently, Spider-Man: No Way Home is ruling with its box office collection of around ₹150 crore since its release. While Sooryavanshi had a box-office collection of around ₹26.29 crore on its opening day, December has been dominated by Spider-Man: No Way Home, with a collection of ₹32 crore on its release day.

Movie critic and influencer, Taran Adarsh, revealed the gross collection of 83 on its first day on social media. Taran took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#83TheFilm is underwhelming on Day 1… Excellent at premium multiplexes, ordinary in Tier-2 cities, dull in mass pockets… #Christmas holiday should ensure jump in biz… #PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis [Day 2] already showing *big gains*… Fri ₹ 12.64 cr. #India biz. ALL VERSIONS (sic)". In a recent tweet, he stated, "#83TheFilm *#Overseas*… Day 1: $ 1,571,708 [₹ 11.81 cr]. (sic)"

However, the collection is expected to decline a bit as Maharastra and a couple of other states have announced a night curfew with 50% operational capacity for cinemas, restaurants and cafes, etc.

The biographical sports drama based on India's 1983 cricket World Cup win stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, Nishant Dahiya, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dinker Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, R Badree and others. While Ranveer Singh essays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone plays the role of Dev's wife, Romi Devi. The budget of the film was ₹200 crore, making it one of the most expensive movies in Bollywood.

(Image: @ranveersingh/Instagram)