Is Aditya Roy Kapur Dating Model Diva Dhawan? 'Malang' Actor Addresses Rumours

After being papped at a plush Mumbai eatery, rumours about Aditya Roy Kapur and Diva Dhawan's alleged affair flooded social media. With buzz of the two tying the knot in 2020 in the air, the Malang actor in an interview to a publication addressed the link-up rumours with the actress/model.

Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence

Claiming that he has no plans of getting married in the near-future, Aditya Roy Kapur said that there is 'no truth' to the speculations and that the two have been friends for years. Dismissing the conjecture, he claimed that 'marriage is too-far fetched' for him and he is in absolutely 'no hurry'.

When Aditya Roy Kapur appeared in Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan he was asked about his relationship status, the actor maintained that he is 'just friends' with Diva Dhawan. "She’s a lovely girl and an old friend. We met at a fashion show many years ago and we are good friends. We went out for dinner one night at this famous restaurant that everyone is going to nowadays. So we got papped and stories started", he said on the show.

It all started when Diva had posted an Instagram story where she was seen kissing a 'mystery man', which sparked link-up rumours. She’d captioned the picture, “It’s Friday. I’m in love.”. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur too on Instagram had posted a picture, donning a T-shirt which read, "Single", however, his B-town friends called him out, with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra commenting, ‘Chal jhootha’ and 'Big lie' respectively.

For those unaware, Diva Dhawan was born in the United States and made her modeling debut at the age of 14. The established model has walked ramp shows for Manish Malhotra, Tarun Rahiliani and others. Diva also has quite a social media fan following with over 166k followers.

