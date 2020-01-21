Aditya Roy Kapur’s Family Tree And Other Interesting Facts You Probably Didn't Know

Aditya Roy Kapoor was born in a Punjabi family in Mumbai on November 16, 1985. He's completed his education from Somani Memorial School, in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai, where all his siblings studied. Reportedly, his mother was an art teacher in the same school. He then graduated from St. Xavier's College, which is affiliated with Mumbai University.

Aditya Roy Kapur family tree; all you need to know

Kapur was born in an Indian Punjabi family. His father, Kumud Roy Kapur is Hindu, while his mother, Salome Aaron, is an Indian Jew. Aditya’s father, Kumud Roy Kapur, is a producer, and his mother is a former model. Reportedly, father and mother met at a bar when his father was an officer of the army and posted in Kashmir.

Kapur is the youngest of the three siblings. His eldest brother, Siddharth Roy Kapur, is Chief Executive Officer of UTV Motion Pictures and is married to the actress, Vidya Balan. His second elder brother, Kunaal Roy Kapur, is also an actor. Sam and Ruby Aaron, his maternal grandparents, were trained dance teachers who brought 'Sama dance' to India.

Kapur is not a trained actor, but he took lessons in dance and diction to develop his Hindi accent. In an interview to a news daily, Aditya revealed that he "had no burning desire to become an actor," and was happy to be a VJ until he was called for the London Dreams audition. He wanted to be a cricketer during his school years, but after the sixth standard, he left cricket coaching classes.

Even though he comes from the film industry's influential family, the star has had to work hard to bring himself on the big screen. Aditya Roy Kapur gained much famed after he played the lead role in the romantic blockbuster film Aashiqui 2, which was reportedly based on the1990 movie, Aashiqui.

Photo credit: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

