Aditya Roy Kapur Joins Rishabh Chaturvedi On-stage For An Impromptu Performance

The current season of Indian Idol has been grabbing a lot of headlines of late. From Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s marriage rumours to Anu Malik’s controversial exit, Indian Idol 11 has been a blockbuster until now.

Today, Indian Idol has more than 50 million viewers. Recently, the lead cast of Malang visited Indian Idol to promote the film.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s impromptu performance

The upcoming weekend episode of Indian Idol will see the entire cast of Malang visiting the sets of the show. Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu had a gala time enjoying the musical performances of the contestants at Indian Idol 11. The actors were visiting the show to promote their upcoming film, Malang.

One of the contestants, Rishabh Chaturvedi performed the songs, Pyaar Kiya Nahi Jata and Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai. The performance was loved by the cast of Malang.

Rishabh then asked Aditya Roy Kapur if he could join in for a small impromptu performance. Kapur jumped right at the occasion of grabbing a guitar. Aditya Roy Kapur then sang a beautiful rendition of the song, Milne hai Mujhse Aayi from his film Aashiqui 2. The performance was loved by everyone including the judges of Indian Idol 11.

Check out a few pictures from the visit:

Malang is a romantic thriller directed by Mohit Suri. The trailer of the film dropped on the internet earlier this month and promises to be a thrilling ride. It marks Mohit Suri's second collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Kemmu after Kalyug. The film is slated to release in theatres on February 7, 2020.

