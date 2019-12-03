Is Ajay Devgn Collaborating With Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Actor Reveals

Ajay Devgn who worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' (1999) spoke about his collaboration with the director in 2021. There have been speculations that the two might come together for Baiju Bawra. Talking to a magazine, Ajay Devgn said, "It's too early to talk about it. We're in talks but let's see what happens."

He further said, "It's like asking someone are you married. No? Okay, how many children do you have? (Laughs) Bhai shaadi toh ho jaane do pehle. Let's lock that first." Some reports also suggest that Ajay Devgn might come on board for a cameo role in Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. "It is not a full-fledged part but a special appearance. It is a very interesting role. An official statement in this regard will be made soon," a source close to the development told PTI.

#Xclusiv: Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces his new film #GangubaiKathiawadi... Stars Alia Bhatt in title role... Also, release date finalized: 11 Sept 2020... Bhansali Productions collaborates with Jayantilal Gada's PEN India Ltd for this film. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 16, 2019

About Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a novel by Hussain Zaidi titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The plot revolves around a girl who was forced into prostitution at a very young age but turns out to be a rebel. She ends up joining hands with the underworld and eventually becomes one of the most influential women in India.

The project, titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, is set to release in theaters on September 11, 2020. The production of the film will begin in December this year and the actor is fully geared up with the preparation of the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali will not only be directing the film but also co-producing it with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

