The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Is Ajay Devgn Collaborating With Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Actor Reveals

Bollywood News

Ajay Devgn who worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' (1999) spoke about his collaboration with the director in 2021. Read to know more —

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn who worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' (1999) spoke about his collaboration with the director in 2021. There have been speculations that the two might come together for Baiju Bawra. Talking to a magazine, Ajay Devgn said, "It's too early to talk about it. We're in talks but let's see what happens."

Alia Bhatt-starrer Baiju Bawra to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biggest challenge as composer

He further said, "It's like asking someone are you married. No? Okay, how many children do you have? (Laughs) Bhai shaadi toh ho jaane do pehle. Let's lock that first." Some reports also suggest that Ajay Devgn might come on board for a cameo role in Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. "It is not a full-fledged part but a special appearance. It is a very interesting role. An official statement in this regard will be made soon," a source close to the development told PTI.

Alia Bhatt to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

About Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a novel by Hussain Zaidi titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The plot revolves around a girl who was forced into prostitution at a very young age but turns out to be a rebel. She ends up joining hands with the underworld and eventually becomes one of the most influential women in India.

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to have more opulent sets than Padmaavat, Ram Leela

The project, titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, is set to release in theaters on September 11, 2020. The production of the film will begin in December this year and the actor is fully geared up with the preparation of the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali will not only be directing the film but also co-producing it with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG