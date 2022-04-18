Last Updated:

Is Alia Bhatt All Set To Resume Work After Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor? Details Inside

After their wedding on April 14, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor organised a reception ceremony that was attended by many well-known faces of the film fraternity.

Written By
Swati Singh
Alia Bhatt

Image: @bollywoodboos/Instagram


The b-town couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends at the Rockstar actor's residence, Vastu. The couple's pre-wedding functions kickstarted on April 13. Alia and Ranbir met on the sets of Brahmastra, five years ago. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will be the duo's first film together which is set to release on 9 September 2022.

As per a recent development, new bride Alia Bhatt is all set to resume work just a few days after her wedding. Not only the Raazi actor, but Ranbir Kapoor has also commenced working for his upcoming projects.

Alia Bhatt to head to Jaisalmer for shoot?

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt will be flying to Jaisalmer to complete the shoot for Dharma Productions' film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, also starring Ranveer Singh. The makers have recently announced that the film is slated to release theatrically on 10 February 2023. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. 

READ | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas jam to Alia Bhatt's hit track 'Ikk Kudi' on romantic drive

Ranbir Kapoor spotted at T-Series office, resumes work

Not only Mrs. Kapoor but Mr. Kapoor has also resumed work post his wedding. Ranbir was recently spotted at the T-series office. The actor was spotted in casual attire. He wore a checkered shirt over a white t-shirt with beige coloured pants and completed his look with sports shoes. However, it is still not known for what project the actor visited the office. The entertainment photographer, Viral Bhayani, has posted a picture on his Instagram handle. See here: 

READ | Ranbir Kapoor's brother-in-law welcomes Alia Bhatt, wishes couple to have 'lots of babies'

After a fairytale wedding at Vastu, the much-loved couple recently organised their reception that was attended by many well-known faces of the film fraternity. Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Neetu Singh, and many others were spotted arriving at the newlyweds’ residence. 

READ | Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan spotted at newlywed couple Ranbir-Alia's house

(Image: @bollywoodboos/Instagram)

READ | Malaika Arora shares a fan post with Arjun Kapoor from Ranbir-Alia's reception party
READ | Ranbir Kapoor back to work post his wedding with Alia Bhatt; spotted at T-series office
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND