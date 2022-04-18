Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding grabbed all the headlines. The actor tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Alia Bhatt in a dreamy yet, intimate wedding ceremony that took place at his Vatsu residence on April 14.

After a regal wedding and a grand reception party, it seems like Ranbir is getting back on track and has resumed work. Recently, the actor was spotted outside the T-Series office.

Ranbir Kapoor papped outside T-Series Office

On Monday, Ranbir Kapoor visited the T-series office. The actor was spotted in casual attire, he wore a checkered shirt over a white t-shirt with beige coloured pants and completed his look with sports shoes. However, it is still not known for what project the actor visited the office. The paps handle Viral Bhayani posted the picture on their Twitter handle with the caption "#Ranbirkapoor #ranbirkapoor spotted at T-Series Office @viralbhayani77"

Ranbir Kapoor to commence shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in Manali

As per the reports of Mid-Day, the Brahmastra actor will kickstart Animal's first schedule in Manali, Himachal Pradesh later this month and will be bulking up for the project. A close source revealed the portal-

"Ranbir had started bulking up under the guidance of coach Shivohaam. He is passionate and has been following rigorous training and diet. He is also trained in freehand movement, gymnastics, and strength building"

The source further added-

"He then has a month-long schedule in Spain and Mumbai for which he will sport a lean and toned look."

Apart from Animal and Luv Ranjan's next, Ranbir will also be seen alongside Alia in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi adventure film Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding

Dropping the first official glimpses of her wedding, Alia wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites." Here take a look-

Image: Instagram@Varindar Chawla