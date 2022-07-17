Is Ileana D'Cruz Dating Katrina Kaif's Brother Sebastian? Celebration Pic Sparks Rumours

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif celebrated her 39th birthday in the Maldives on July 16, 2022. The Sooryavanshi actor was joined by husband Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur on her special day.

Apart from that, actor Ileana D'Cruz and Kaif's brother Sebastian were also a part of the celebration, evident from the latest uploads on Rustom star's Instagram. The picture has fueled many speculations about whether Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother.

Ileana D'Cruz sparks dating rumours with Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian

Taking to her Instagram handle on July 16, Ileana shared a group selfie from Katrina Kaif's birthday celebrations in the Maldives. The pic included the birthday girl, Vicky Kaushal, Mini Mathur, Isa Kaif, Anand Tiwari, Ileana and Kaif's brother Sebastian.

Sharing the beautiful click, she wrote, "Sunshine, cocktails, and a bit of birthday cake". With this picture, speculations have been rife that the 35-year-old actor is dating Katrina's brother. Take a look at the picture:

Earlier, in 2019, Ileana was dating Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone as the duo were in a long-distance relationship. The couple called it quits after seeing each other for more than two years. Soon after their split, the Barfi! actor confirmed through her Instagram handle that they are no longer together.

The other post shared by the Kick actor saw Katrina, Isa Kaif, Sharwari Wagh, Mini Mathur, Angira Dhar and more strike a pose as they laughed heartily, while the second pic had Sunny Kaushal posing with the ladies. Sharing the beautiful clicks, Ileana simply dropped a purple heart on the post.

Ileana on the work front

On the professional front, Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in an OTT release The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan in which she essayed the role of an investigative journalist. Her upcoming films include Unfair and Lovely, which is set in Haryana and chronicles the story of a dusky girl tamed by prejudices and biases held by society against dark skin.

Image: Instagram/@ileana_official