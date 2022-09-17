Is Prabhas Dating Kriti Sanon? Duo Has 'strong Feelings' For Each Other, Claims Source

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon and south superstar Kriti Sanon are currently gearing up for their forthcoming Indian Hindu mythological flick Adipurush, which also marks their first-ever on-screen union. Not only are the actors involved professionally, but reportedly, the two stars are now being linked romantically as well. As per a report, the Mimi actor and Prabhas have bonded extremely well since day one on the sets of Adipurush and there is something 'special' about their friendship.

Are Kriti Sanon and Prabhas dating?

A source close to Bollywood Life revealed, "Kriti Sanon and Prabhas have bonded extremely well since day one on the sets. Everyone was surprised at how shy guy Prabhas is openly talking to Kriti and is so indulged in the conversation with her. There is something special about friendship that has been started but it is too early to jump the gun as it seems like they both are going very slow until they confirm anything to the world."

The source further added that the duo are taking their friendship 'very slow', stating,

The source further claimed that though the film has been wrapped up months ago, the duo's bond is still intact and they never miss making a call or sending messages to each other which proves their mutual admiration for each other. "Well, it is common for co-stars to be linked up while they are shooting their films or even promoting them together, but Kriti and Prabhas are different. They indeed have a strong feeling for each other and only want it to get processed naturally and not rush," added the source.

Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas