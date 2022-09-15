Prabhas-starrer 'Project K' Makers Have Roped In Hollywood Action Directors: Reports

Prabhas is one of the busiest actors in the film industry with a series of films lined up in his kitty. The actor was last seen opposite Pooja Hegde in the romance drama Radhe Shyam, which failed to entertain the masses. However, he has several big-budget films in the pipeline for which his fans are waiting. One of the actor's most awaited projects is Project K, in which he will share the screen space for the first time with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Touted to be a high-budget science fiction movie, new reports are suggesting the film's makers have roped in Hollywood action directors.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the upcoming film will follow a timeline in the future as it is set against the backdrop of World War 3. The movie is being termed as an action spectacle as it will have five prolonged action blocks. In order to make the one-of-its-kind strategy of action work, the makers of the movie have hired not one but multiple action directors to design an epic battle.

The source said, "“It’s set in the future and revolves around the timeline of World War 3. The film has as many as 5 prolonged action blocks and in a one-of-its-kind strategy, the producers have hired multiple action directors to design the epic battle unfold on the screen."

Moreover, the leading daily's source revealed the action sequences in the film are of "such magnitude" that one action director would not do justice to them. The source further said, "Every action block of Project K is equivalent to multiple action blocks in a feature film. And that’s the reason why four to five different action units are working on the film."

More about Project K

Project K is one of the most awaited films of the Bahubali star. Apart from Prabhas, the film will also see Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Touted to be science fiction with a plethora of action sequences, the film is helmed by Nag Ashwin.

Taking to his Instagram, Prabhas announced the movie last year, in July. The actor shared a picture of a clapper board with the film's name written on it. In the caption, the actor wrote, "On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! ProjectK."

Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas