Ishaan Khattar's Upcoming Movies That You Must Check Out

Ishaan Khattar’s A Suitable Boy's first look was recently released. The still from the movie has been loved and appreciated by the audience and fans. Ishaan Khattar is one of the most talented upcoming actors of Bollywood. He made his acting debut as a child actor in his older brother Shahid Kapoor’s fantasy and romantic drama, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! Here are some of the best and upcoming works of the young star kid, Ishaan Khattar.

Also Read | First look of Tabu and Ishaan Khattar from 'A Suitable Boy' is intriguing

Ishaan Khattar movies

Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!

Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! is Ishaan’s big brother, Shahid Kapoor’s rom-com from 2005. Ishaan was seen playing Shahid’s nephew in the film. The movie is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and also stars Amrita Rao and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

Also Read | 'A Suitable Boy' brings out a new connection between Ishaan and Shahid

Beyond the Clouds

This was Ishaan Khattar’s debut movie in a lead role. Beyond the Clouds is a family-drama movie based on the lives of a struggling family. Ishaan plays the role of Amir, who finds his estranged sister Tara, who in a bid to protect her brother lands up in jail.

Dhadak

Dhadak is a Bollywood remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat. The love story is directed by Shashank Khaitan. Dhadak also stars Jhanvi Kapoor as the lead actor, opposite Ishaan Khattar. The movie was Ishaan’s big-screen debut in Bollywood.

Also Read | Ananya Panday had to change the way she spoke to perfect her role for Khaali Peeli

Ishaan Khattar’s upcoming projects

Khaali Peeli

Khaali Peeli is an upcoming action-drama with a pinch of a romantic twist. The movie is set to be released in June 2020. Ananya Panday will be seen romancing opposite Ishaan Khattar. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan.

A Suitable Boy

A Suitable Boy is a film written by Andrew Davies, adapted from the novel of the same name by Vikram Seth. The drama is directed by Mira Nair and stars Tabu opposite Ishaan Khattar in the lead roles. A Suitable Boy follows the story of spirited university student Lata, (played by Tanya Maniktala).

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter announces the schedule wrap of Khaali Peeli

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.