Ananya Panday Had To Change The Way She Spoke To Perfect Her Role For Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday, who made her debut in the Dharma Production film Student of the Year 2, is loved by fans for her films and her fashion sense. She will next be seen in the upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Pati Patni Aur Woh will be releasing on December 6, 2019. Before the release of her upcoming movie, Ananya came forth and spoke about her next movie, which is titled Khaali Peeli. She expressed that it will be her first intense romantic movie and added that it was a different experience overall. Here all she had to say.

Ananya Panday on her role in Khaali Peeli

In a group interview, Ananya spoke about the experience of shooting her dream movie, which, for her, was an intense romantic story. She expressed that it was a very different experience as she had to go for night shoots in this movie as the whole movie is set at night, and it was very challenging. Ananya added that she had never done this as in SOTY 2 as Tiger Shroff slept at 10, so there was no chance of her doing a night shoot.

Ananya Panday also added that she had to change the way she spoke. As the movie is set in Mumbai, she has to imbibe a 'Bambaiya' lingo. She expressed that it was actually the first film where she had to change the way she spoke. Ananya also added that she was a different person on the set of the movie. She said that she felt inhibited with the film as her character Pooja can do anything, even things Ananya in real life would not do.

Ananya Panday will be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Khaali Peeli is a movie helmed by Maqbool Khan. It will be a story of a boy and a girl who are from Mumbai. It is a movie about a young boy who meets a girl and kick-starts an edgy roller coaster love story. Ananya will be seen as a girl from Mumbai whose name is Pooja. The movie will also see Jaideep Ahlawat in a prominent role. Khaali Peeli is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2020.

