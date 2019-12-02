The Debate
The Debate
'A Suitable Boy' Brings Out A New Connection Between Ishaan And Shahid

Bollywood News

A Suitable Boy, an upcoming movie that will feature Ishaan Khattar in the lead, has brought out a new connection between Ishaan Khattar & Shahid Kapoor.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
a suitable boy

Ishaan Khattar and Shahid Kapoor evidently share a strong relationship. The brothers' duo is often seen posting photos with each other on social media. Though the two have not shared the silver screen together, the two now share an interesting on-screen connection. First look for Ishaan's next film A Suitable Boy has been revealed today and along with it has come across a common link between Ishaan and Shahid's filmography. 

Also read: First Look Of Tabu And Ishaan Khattar From 'A Suitable Boy' Is Intriguing

Shahid and Ishaan's on-screen connection

Also read: Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy' Adds Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami

A Suitable Boy brings Tabu and Ishaan Khattar together on-screen for the first time. This is also the first time Ishaan will be working with one of Shahid's co-stars in a film. Tabu featured alongside Shahid Kapoor in the 2104 film Haider, where she played the role of Shahid's mother. Now after five years, Tabu is all set to share the screen with Shahid's younger brother in A Suitable Boy.

Also read: Ram Kapoor Joins Cast Of Mira Nair's Next Movie A Suitable Boy

About A Suitable Boy

A Suitable Boy is an official film adaption of a novel by the same name. Writer Vikram Seth, who previously wrote The  Namesake, has penned this story. Ishaan will be seen essaying the role of Maan, a man who wishes to live life to its fullest. Tabu will be seen playing the role of courtesan Saeeda. Apart from Tabu and Ishaan Khatter, the film will also feature Ram Kapoor, Rasika Duggal, Namit Das, Danesh Razvi and Mahira Kakkar in pivotal roles. 

Also read: Katrina Kaif: 'Bharat' Actor To Collaborate With Ishaan, Siddhant?

Also read: Shahid Kapoor Lofts For A Six During The Preparations For Jersey

 

 

