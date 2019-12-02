'A Suitable Boy' Brings Out A New Connection Between Ishaan And Shahid

Ishaan Khattar and Shahid Kapoor evidently share a strong relationship. The brothers' duo is often seen posting photos with each other on social media. Though the two have not shared the silver screen together, the two now share an interesting on-screen connection. First look for Ishaan's next film A Suitable Boy has been revealed today and along with it has come across a common link between Ishaan and Shahid's filmography.

Shahid and Ishaan's on-screen connection

This picture features Ishaan Khatter as our other lead Maan and Tabu as Saeeda Bai, the courtesan with whom he becomes dangerously infatuated. #ASuitableBoy coming to @BBCOne in 2020. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/1eDzSIo6tV — Lookout Point TV (@LookoutPointTV) December 2, 2019

A Suitable Boy brings Tabu and Ishaan Khattar together on-screen for the first time. This is also the first time Ishaan will be working with one of Shahid's co-stars in a film. Tabu featured alongside Shahid Kapoor in the 2104 film Haider, where she played the role of Shahid's mother. Now after five years, Tabu is all set to share the screen with Shahid's younger brother in A Suitable Boy.

About A Suitable Boy

A Suitable Boy is an official film adaption of a novel by the same name. Writer Vikram Seth, who previously wrote The Namesake, has penned this story. Ishaan will be seen essaying the role of Maan, a man who wishes to live life to its fullest. Tabu will be seen playing the role of courtesan Saeeda. Apart from Tabu and Ishaan Khatter, the film will also feature Ram Kapoor, Rasika Duggal, Namit Das, Danesh Razvi and Mahira Kakkar in pivotal roles.

We are thrilled to share some gorgeous first look photos of our upcoming production of #ASuitableBoy. This picture features Tanya Maniktala as our heroine Lata and Mahira Kakkar as her mother Mrs Rupa Mehra. 📸🇮🇳🧡 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/BbOk0jmLNy — Lookout Point TV (@LookoutPointTV) December 2, 2019

