Shahid Kapoor Lofts For A Six During The Preparations For Jersey

Shahid Kapoor has impressed not only his Bollywood fans but also many cricket fanatics with his recent post on Instagram. The Kabir Singh actor posted a video of himself playing cricket. This is for the training for his next movie, Jersey.

Read | Shahid Kapoor: Some Of The Actor's Most Underrated Performances In Films

Here is the video that Shahid Kapoor posted:

The video shows Shahid batting. As the ball was served to him, he danced down the wicket and lofted for a neat six. He can be seen wearing a complete gear of a batsman. He is wearing a white jersey with white pads. He has also protected himself with a blue helmet. In the caption, Shahid used two hashtags, '#jersey' and '#prep'.

Read | Jersey: Makers Finalise Female Lead Opposite Shahid Kapoor, Netizens Celebrate Choice

Shahid Kapoor's brother and actor Ishaan Khattar commented on the post. Ishaan commented 'Shooooooooooooottttttttt' Here is the comment:

Actor Mrunal Thakur was recently roped in to play the role of the female lead in the movie. The actor shared her excitement with her fans on Twitter. She talked about she is super excited to share the screen space with Shahid Kapoor:

JERSEY ....

💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻



Yayyyyy I’m super duper excited to be a part of #jersey and share the screen space with @shahidkapoor .



Woop woop 🙌🏻 — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) November 19, 2019

Read | Shahid Kapoor: Best Traditional Outfits From The Actor's Wardrobe

Shahid also responded to Mrunal's excitement to be part of the movie. Shahid retweeted her tweet and said that it is a pleasure to have her on board. He further added that he also shares his excitement with her.

Pleasure to have you on board. And totally sharing the excitement mrunal. 💕 https://t.co/bebnArx1ft — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) November 19, 2019

Read | Shahid Kapoor: A List Of His Best Movies To Add To Your Watch List

The movie Jersey is a Hindi remake of a Telugu movie with the same name. The movie Jersey will be Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie is expected to release on August 28, 2020.

Read | Shahid Kapoor Opens Up About The Comparisons Between '83 And Jersey

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.