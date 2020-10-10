Ishaan Khatter's 'Khaali Peeli' To Become First Film To Release In Theatres Since March

Actor Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s recent release Khaali Peeli is all set to become Bollywood’s first film to hit the theatres post a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The movie had first released on the pay-per-view streaming service Zee Plex on October 2. However, Khaali Peeli is not the only film that will release on October 16.

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter Starrer Love Series 'A Suitable Boy' To Release On Netflix On October 23

Theatres to reopen from October 15

Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil political drama Ka Pae Ranasingam, too, will hit the theatres on the same day. Last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed movie theatres to reopen in areas outside containment zones, with 50 per cent occupancy from October 15. More so, Khaali Peeli was also screened at drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru.

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter Shares BTS Pic From 'Tehas Nehas' With Ananya Panday; See Hilarious Caption

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recalled her reaction when she found out that her recent film Khaali Peeli was not going to release on the big screen. Ananya Panday revealed that she was very ‘disappointed’ when she first learned the news. Adding to the same, Ananya Panday opined that Khaali Peeli is a film made for the big screens and confessed that she was ‘intrigued’ by the ‘new way’ of watching the movie. However, Ananya Panday mentioned that she wants to do good work, irrespective of the film releasing in theatres or on OTT platforms.

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter Starrer Love Series 'A Suitable Boy' To Release On Netflix On October 23

ALL SET FOR THEATRICAL RELEASE... #KhaaliPeeli and #Tamil film #KaPaeRanasingam - which premiered on #ZeePlex last week [2 Oct 2020] - will now release in *cinemas* next week [16 Oct 2020]... OFFICIAL posters announcing the theatrical release... pic.twitter.com/uDVe6NZpAR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 9, 2020

Breaking news: KhaaliPeeli and Tamil KaaPaeRanasingham to be released theatrically on Friday, 16th October. While most multiplex chains have responded favourably to Zee Studios’ move, a couple of them which are sitting on the fence, are also expected to come around. @ZeeStudios_ — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) October 9, 2020

All about Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday and Ishaan were last seen in Khaali Peeli. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, the movie is a romantic entertainer, which is produced by Ali Abbas Zaffar. The film also stars actors Satish Kaushik and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. The movie is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the banner of Zee Studios.

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter Shares BTS Pic From 'Tehas Nehas' With Ananya Panday; See Hilarious Caption

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.