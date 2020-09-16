Ishaan Khatter Shares BTS Pic From 'Tehas Nehas' With Ananya Panday; See Hilarious Caption

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's film Khaali Peeli is all set to premiere on October 2 on Zee5. The makers recently dropped a new track from the film called Tehas Nehas. Ishaan Khattar, earlier today, on September 16, 2020, shared a post with Ananya Panday to suit the song title as a caption. Take a look at his recent post.

Ishaan Khatter shares BTS pic

Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes picture from the filming of the song Tehas Nehas. In the picture, it is seen that Ananya Panday is giving Ishaan Khatter a back massage. It seemed like she gave a terrible back massage as Ishaan Khatter's expression shows that he is in severe pain. Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are dressed in their costumes from the Tehas Nehas song from Khaali Peeli. Ishaan is wearing a white vest while Ananya Panday is dressed in a white tank top.

Ishaan Khatter gives a promotional plugin with the picture. He wrote, "Mere kandhon ko #tehasnehas kar diya tu ne ðŸ˜ @ananyapanday" referring to the song from Khaali Peeli. Ishaan Khatter also mentioned that they shot the song within 24 hours and had a 24-hour long shift to complete it.

Fan Reactions to the post

Fans of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are eagerly waiting for the film to release. The lastest song has got all the fans excited. They commented on the recent blurry but hilarious post with emojis. A fan said that they are waiting for the next song already. Another used said that they are waiting to see more crazy moments from Khaali Peeli. Take a look:

About Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli

Khaali Peeli stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. It also features Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat in the role of the antagonist. Ananya will play the role of a dancer, who steals some jewellery and cash at midnight and escapes with Ishaan Khatter's character in a taxi numbered 6969. The movie is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. It will start streaming on Zee5 from October 2 onwards.

