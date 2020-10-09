Ishaan Khatter Starrer Love Series 'A Suitable Boy' To Release On Netflix On October 23

Earlier today, Netflix announced the date for Tabu's upcoming series A Suitable Boy. Set in a newly independent India of 1951, it brings together a powerhouse of talent, entwined in Mira Nair’s excellence. A Suitable Boy is based on Vikram Seth’s bestselling book of the same name. After being aired by the BBC in the UK and Ireland, the series is all set for its Indian release on Netflix on October 23, 2020.

Ishaan Khatter's 'A Suitable Boy' to release on October 23

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter Reveals How He Got 'A Suitable Boy' Before His Debut Movie's Release

Sharing a trailer of the series on social media, Netflix announced the release date of A Suitable Boy, creating excitement about the series, amongst netizens. The series gives a glimpse of love stories during the pre-independence period, or as they defined it 'love before the internet". The compelling series traces the journey of Lata, a passionate literature student, and her meddling mother’s wish to choose her a husband. Torn between family duty and the excitement of romance, Lata embarks on a journey of love and heartache as three very different men try to win her heart.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter Shares BTS Pic From 'Tehas Nehas' With Ananya Panday; See Hilarious Caption

Also threatening to break with tradition is the charming but directionless Maan Kapoor, whose romantic entanglements begin to jeopardize his father’s political career. As Lata and Maan attempt to shape their futures, India too is coming of age. Only a few years after independence from British colonial rule, tensions are high as its people prepare to campaign for and vote in their first democratic general election.

Also Read: What Was Ishaan Khatter Up To This Week On Social Media? Check Out His Top Posts

A Suitable Boy cast

Directed by Mira Nair, the series is written by Mira Nair. A Suitable Boy includes an ensemble cast of actors Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and Tanya Maniktala. Ishaan Khatter plays the character of Maan Kapoor in the series, while Tabu is seen as Saeeda Bai. Tanya Maniktala is seen as Lata Mehra.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter Shares Love For Camera Handling, Posts Pic From 'Khaali Peeli' Shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.