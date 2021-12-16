Ishaan Khatter & Mrunal Pay Tribute To Army; Announce 'Pippa' Release Date On Vijay Diwas

Actor Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur who have been shooting extensively for their upcoming film Pippa, have finally announced the release date of the film. On the 50th anniversary of Indo-Pak war 1971, called Vijay Diwas, Ishaan took to his Instagram page and paid a tribute to the brave hearts while announcing the release date. The upcoming film is slated to hit the screens on December 9, 2022.

Backed by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, the movie is set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and will also feature veteran actor Soni Razdan. Khatter will play the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 with his siblings. The forthcoming film is helmed by Raja Krishna Menon.

The Dhadak actor shared a collage of stills from the film that showed Ishaan facing the enemies on the battlefield with gun firings and bomb blasts visuals in the background. “On the 50th anniversary of #VijayDiwas, we salute the bravery of the Indian soldiers who fought to liberate Bangladesh #1971. #PIPPA releasing in cinemas on 9th Dec 2022,” he wrote alongside the collage. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the shooting of the film is taking place across Amritsar, West Bengal, Ahmednagar, and Mumbai.

Mrunal and Priyanshu will be seen as Khatter’s on-screen siblings with Soni Razdan portraying the role of Mehta’s mother. The film is based on Brigadier Mehta’s novel titled 'The Burning Chaffees.' The film's title is taken from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, which is popularly known as Pippa. Backed by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, the film kicked off its first schedule in Amritsar in September. The background music is scored by the iconic singer and composer AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal Thakur is looking forward to the release of her next film which is a sports drama titled Jersey. She will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 31, 2021. Apart from Mrunal, Ishaan will next be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

IMAGE: Instagram/MrunalThakur/IshaanKhatter: