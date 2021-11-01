Ishaan Khatter Celebrates 26th Birthday By Returning To His 'Dreamscape' After 20 Months

Actor Ishaan Khatter rang in his 26th birthday on November 1 with a special celebration in the early hours. Known for movies like Beyond the Clouds and Dhadak, the young star received heaps of love and wishes from his fans as well friends via social media.

Check out the pictures from the actor's special birthday gift.

Ishaan Khatter's special birthday gift

Taking to his Instagram account, the young actor shared a glimpse into a special birthday gift he received in the early hours of Monday. He admitted that he could not have asked for a 'bigger gift'. As per the pictures, the actor enjoyed the recently released Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi adventure movie Dune in theatres. He appeared ecstatic as he stood in front of the big screen and spread his arms wide open. He wrote in the caption, ''Thank you all for the birthday love ❤️ Couldn’t ask for a bigger gift than being back in the dreamscape again after 20 months - the CINEMAS. There’s just nothing like it. “Rooh ka daana paani'' Let the spice flowww 😉..''

The comment section was filled with netizens sending love and wishes to the young actor for his birthday. Actor Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan also wished the young star by writing, ''Happy Birthday to the best son in the world … love love love ❤️❤️❤️''. One user wrote, ''Arey when was your birthday? Shit I missed it 😢 we are celebrating it whenever we are meeting next. Wish you the best of the year ahead with lot of greatness 🤗❤️ you are a rock star ⭐️ and always will be 😊👍🏼 ''

More on Ishaan Khatter's birthday

Renowned actor Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter received several heartwarming wishes from the Bollywood fraternity. Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput also took to her Instagram to share a birthday wish for him by writing, ''Spirited, talented, the one with the biggest hair and the biggest heart, ever so loving, perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter ❤️ Love you loads. May we always click the best pictures of each other and always be 90s kids forever 💥 (Let’s keep the sidebar going when the conversations take a turn for you know.. “evolved”) Always be happy and keep the kids busy 🤪''.

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter will be seen in Gurmeet Singh's horror-comedy Phone Bhoot and Raja Krishna Menon's Pippa.

Image: Instagram/@ishaankhatter