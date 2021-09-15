'Pippa': Ishaan Khatter Unveils First Look From Upcoming War Drama Flick

As Ishaan Khatter begins shooting for one of his highly-anticipated movies, Pippa, the actor recently left the fans delighted by uncovering his first look from the film. He even tagged the entire cast of the movie in his social media post and received numerous reactions from fans and celebrity artists.

Ishaan Khatter’s brother Shahid Kapoor and many other artists such as Neha Dhupia, Huma Qureshi and others swamped the comments section with compliments.

Ishaan Khatter begins shooting for Pippa

Ishaan Khatter recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared the poster of his upcoming war movie, Pippa. In the poster, he can be seen dressed up as a soldier with an intense look on his face. The poster further depicts that the cast of the movie will include actors namely Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. The movie is based on the book by Balram Singh Mehta and will be directed by Raja Krishna Menon. In the caption, Beyond the Clouds actor stated that the movie was going to be so special for him and added, "Shooting begins for our #Pippa! Godspeed."

Many fans took to Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram post and congratulated him on beginning the shoot whole many others stated how excited they were for his upcoming movie. Some fans also wished the actor all the very best for the film. They even added hearts and fire emojis in the comments section to depict how thrilled they were to know about his upcoming film. Many celebrity artists such as Neha Dhupia, Huma Qureshi, Anuj Singh Duhan, Katrina Kaif, Gourav Adarsh and others congratulated Ishaan Khatter and showered heart emojis in the comments section. Even Shahid Kapoor took to Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram post and complimented him by saying that he was looking so good in the poster. Take a look at some of the reactions to Ishaan Khatter’s latest Instagram post.

Ishaan Khatter began his career in the entertainment industry as a child artist from the film, Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi and later gained experience as an assistant director in movies namely Udta Punjab and Half Widow. He was later seen in popular movies such as Beyond the Clouds, Dhadak and Khaali Peeli. He is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Phone Bhoot and Pippa.

Image: PTI