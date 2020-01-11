Ishaan Khatter Has A Fiery Name For 'A Suitable Boy' Co-star Tabu & We Couldn't Agree More

Ishaan Khatter will be seen opposite De De Pyaar De actor Tabu in director Mira Nair's upcoming drama series titled A Suitable Boy. Ishaan spoke about his admiration of the senior actor with actor Neha Dhupia on her show and revealed an uncanny nickname that he has coined for Tabu. He said that he calls her 'Tabasco" (a brand of spicy hot sauce) as her name is Tabassum and he considers her spicy and interesting like the 'sauce'.

Sharing his experience of working with Tabu, Ishaan stated that it had been easy to romance her onscreen as she has a mesmerizing presence on and off-camera. When asked about a suitable gift for Tabu, the smitten Dhadak actor jokingly stated that he would gift her his heart. He went on to add that he would give her a book of Ghalib's poetry.

Here is the first look:

In the series directed by Mira Nair, Ishaan Khatter will be seen essaying the role of Maan Kapoor, son of a powerful politician, who develops an attraction towards a courtesan Saaeda Bai, played by Tabu. The story of the drama series revolves around finding an eligible suitor for the daughter of a renowned family.

Newcomer actor Tanya Maniktala will be playing the role of the daughter, Lata, while Mirzapur actor Rasika Dugal will be seen in a pivotal role in this adaptation of Vikram Seth's classic novel.

"A Suitable Boy timelier than ever"

The director of the film Mira Nair earlier said that she decided to work on the project because she believes A Suitable Boy has become "timelier" than ever. "

Vikram tells the story of a free India and our people with wit, clarity and love - I am deeply honoured to be the one bringing this intimate, epic tale of an unseen India to the world. Today, A Suitable Boy is timelier than ever. With a mix of legendary and cutting-edge actors from the subcontinent, shooting entirely on location in palaces, villages and streets across northern India, we will keep the history and dream of an alternate India alive," she added.

More about the film

Produced by Lookout Point for the BBC, the drama is penned by British screenwriter Andrew Davies. The 1993 book revolves around spirited university student Lata and her three suitors - Kabir, Haresh, and Amit.

Described as a panoramic tale charting the fortunes of four large families, the story is set in the North India of 1951, at the same time the country was carving out its own identity as an independent nation and was about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election. The show is scheduled to premiere in June 2020.

