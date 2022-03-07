Ishaan Khatter Poses 'arm In Arm' With 'Queen Of Charm' Madhuri Dixit In His Latest Post

Madhuri Dixit is currently basking in the success of her latest released web series 'The Fame Game'. The story of the popular web series revolves around the life of Anamika Anand, played by Madhuri Dixit. Fans see her as a perfect yet established star but are not aware of her real-life that she does not showcase to the outside world. Recently, multi-talented star, Ishaan Khatter, dropped an adorable picture with the Dil Toh Pagal Hai star as both posed for the camera in all smiles.

Ishaan Khatter poses for the camera with Madhuri Dixit

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishaan Khatter shared a picture, featuring him and Madhuri Dixit. The actors could be seen smiling making it to a perfect click. Ishaan looked cute in a grey-coloured velvet blazer paired with a sheer t-shirt, while Madhuri added her charm to her look as she chose to wear a navy blue ethnic attire. Captioning the post, Khatter wrote, Arm in arm with the queen of charm! @madhuridixitnene".

Mrunal Thakur hails Ishaan for the post

The post witnessed several comments from the duo's fans as well as celebs. Dhamaka star Mrunal Thakur commented, "I know I commented already but not enough! @ishaankhatter ISHAANnnnnnnnmnnnnnn", she even dropped red hearts to the post. One wrote, "I just came back to home and was looking to the moon and when I opened insta I saw my moon", another one commented, "One superb dancer to another superb dancer #legendary Ishan n Madhuri Dixit mam".

Madhuri Dixit on 'The Fame Game'

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in 'The Fame Game', which is the actor's debut OTT series. Recently, in an interview with Variety, Dixit said, "People have imagined her to be the ideal, perfect person with the perfect life – why should she disappear? And then how all the secrets come out, I thought that was very fascinating." She further added that a lot of things she is going through are so real in life. She described 'The Fame Game' as a 'metaverse', stating that they took a little bit from her life. She said, "People should know- 'Oh, she’s a big star like Madhuri Dixit’ – she’s that stature and at that height of her career".

Ishaan Khatter on the work front

On the professional front, Ishaan has films like Phone Bhoot and Pippa up his sleeves. Phone stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, while Pippa will feature him alongside Mrunal Thakur.