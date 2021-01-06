Ishaan Khatter Shares Maldives Vacation Throwback Photo, Fans Say 'love It'

Ishaan Khatter rang in the new year 2021 in the Maldives. The Khaali Peeli actor shared pictures of his vacation with co-star Ananya Pandey on social media as well. It seems like Ishaan is still in a vacation mood as he recently shared a throwback picture from his trip on social media. Scroll to see the picture and know his fans have reacted to it.

Ishaan Khatter's Maldives vacation throwback picture

Actor Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from his Maldives vacation. In the picture, he is seen wearing peach coloured shorts. He is also posing for the camera by looking away at the ocean. He accessorised with a silver chain and a pair of blue sunglasses as well. The actor's six-pack abs are on display in the frame.

He also added a philosophical caption to the post to suit the setting of the picture. He wrote in the caption that one must be like water because it flows and takes the shape of the container it is kept in. Ishaan's post garnered over 75K likes within hours of uploading and is still counting. Many of his fans are commenting on the post to express their admiration for the actor. They have used the red heart and fire emojis to comment. One of his fans has commented saying, 'LOVE ITT'. See their reactions here:

Ishaan Khatter's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor's life. Ishaan Khatter's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. He often pictures from his vacation diaries on social media. He also shares videos of his intense workout sessions.

Khatter made his acting debut Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! alongside his brother Shahid Kapoor. He then went on to bag the leading role in the 2017 movie Beyond the Clouds. Ishaan Khatter then stared in Dhadak and Khaali Peeli. He also made his digital debut with Netflix's series A Suitable Boy which is based on a best-selling novel authored by Vikram Seth. He will next be seen in the Katrina Kaif starter Phone Bhoot. Ishaan has also been nominated for several awards for his performances.

Image courtesy- @ishaankhatter Instagram

