Adil Hussain Wraps 'Foot Prints On Water' Shoot; Hopes To Return India On January 8

Actor Adil Hussain has finished shooting for his forthcoming film, Foot Prints on Water, directed by debutante Nathalia Syam. The actor plays an illegal immigrant living in the United Kingdom in the film, backed by Mohaan Nadaar.

Hussain took to Instagram and shared a selfie from the film sets in Clent Hills near Birmingham, UK on Tuesday night. The 57-year-old actor said he felt relieved after completing work on the film with fantastic co-stars Nimisha Sajayan, Lena Kumar and Antonio Aakeel. "A feeling of relief of finishing the shoot of #FootprintsOnWater. Absolutely Loved being directed by @nathalia_syam, being captured by National Award Winner brilliant cinematographer @alagappan_cinematographer," Hussain wrote, adding he hopes to leave for India on Friday.

The actor began shooting for the film, written by Neetha Syam, last month. The film also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Lena Kumar and Antonio Aakeel. It is written by Neetha Syam.

In the film, Hussain plays Raghu, an illegal immigrant living in the United Kingdom. Hussain said he is always excited to team up with debutant directors as they put in all their passion in the project, which makes his journey as an actor special.

Hussain was recently seen in Prakash Jha's drama feature Pareeksha, which released on ZEE5.

Adil Hussain gave insights into how he prepared for his role as a rickshaw driver in Pareeksha. He mentioned that he grew up in a small town in Assam and added that cycles and rickshaws were the main modes of transportation in his hometown. He became friends with one of the rickshaw drivers and they had many conversations. He mentioned that it was a reference point for his role.

Talking about his journey and his toughest movie, Adil Hussain revealed that he was always interested in action and he was eight years old when he used to act in plays. The actor said that later he joined the National School of Drama and that proved to be a good experience. Adil Hussain also shared the name of his toughest movie. He said it was Marathi movie Arunoday with Tannishtha Chatterjee. It revolved around a cop who is searching for his daughter. He stated that the film was a difficult one for as he just could not imagine the situation that was showcased in the movie.

(with PTI inputs)

