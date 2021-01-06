On Kapil Dev's Birthday, Ranveer Singh Wishes Him 'good Health On His Special Day'

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev has turned a year older, January 6, 2021. On the occasion of 62nd Kapil Dev birthday, several celebrities, actors, cricketers, friend and fans of the cricketer have been going all out to wish him on his special day. Among the many wishes, actor Ranveer Singh, who will be playing Kapil Dev in his upcoming biopic, has also gone all out to share a sweet wish for the birthday boy. Fans cannot stop gushing over how nice the post is.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh went on to share a sweet video of Kapil Dev that is too sweet to miss. In the video, Ranveer has shown many glimpses of the cricketer ranging from his time during an interview, on a field and much more. He has also gone on to give a video a newspaper effect with nice headlines. In the video, one can also hear Kapil Dev giving words of wisdom on how one much play and achieve what they desire.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a sweet wish for the birthday boy. He wrote, “Colossus of a Captain! Gem of a person! Thank you, Sir, for embracing us and allowing us to tell your extraordinary story! Here’s wishing the OG @therealkapildev good health and joy on his special day! #ThisIs83 #HappyBirthdayKapilDev”. Take a look at Ranveer Singh's post below.

Netizens react

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans could not stop flooding the comment section with all things happy and nice. The post went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to wish the cricketer on his special day, while some commented with many happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday, Kapil sir. Wishing you nothing but happiness”. While the other one wrote, “what a legend”. Check out a few more comments below.

Ranveer Singh in '83

The film '83 has been making headlines ever since its inception. The film is based on the inspirational real-life tale of former cricketer Kapil Dev, who was also the Indian Cricket Team's skipper when India won the 1983 World Cup. In the film, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev. The movie is being directed by Kabir Khan. The film also features Deepika Padukone Adinath Kothare, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi and Boman Irani in crucial roles.

