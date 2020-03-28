The Debate
Ishaan Khatter Takes A Hilarious Dig At Ayushmann Khurrana Over His Recent Post

Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared a video reciting beautiful poetry for which Ishaan Khatter took a hilarious dig at him. Check out their fun banter here.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ishaan Khatter

Ayushmann Khurrana is an avid social media user. He is often seen sharing pictures and videos from his professional and personal life. The actor recently shared a video of himself reciting beautiful poetry, and it seems like fans were quite impressed listening to it.

The 1:20 minute video that was shared on his Instagram handle shows Ayushmann Khurrana telling fans how bored he is at home and also he cannot read for a long time. He then recites short and beautiful poetry on the struggle of a man, especially in today’s time. Along with the video, Ayushmann Khurrana also went on to write the poetry on his caption. Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s video below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

As soon as Ayushmann Khurrana shared the video on his Instagram handle, his friends and fans went on to laud the actor for sharing such lovely poetry. The actor also got over 5K views on his video. But seems like among all the praise he was receiving, his friend, Ishaan Khatter, took a dig at the actor.

Ishaan Khatter went on to give a hilarious comment on Ayushmann Khurrana’s video, he wrote “@ayushmannk - I cannot be reading poetry every day, I’ll get bored… Also @ayushmannk - so let me read this beautiful poem...” to which Ayushmann replied saying, “hahah... I’m reading after two days. So...” Check out their fun banter below.

ishaan khatter, ayushmann khurrana's videos

Also read | Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter Lock Eyes As Khaali Peeli Poster Debuts

Ayushmann Khurrana shares positivity amid the growing worry 

Of late, Ayushmann Khurrana has been spreading a lot of positivity through his social media handle. He is seen sharing beautiful and heart-warming poetry on his Instagram handle. And it seems like fans are enjoying this move of the actor as they are often seen giving Ayushmann a shout out with lots of praise and kind words in the comment sections. Check out a few videos below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Also read | First Look Of Tabu And Ishaan Khatter From 'A Suitable Boy' Is Intriguing

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Also read | Ishaan Khatter's Upcoming Movies That You Must Check Out

Also read | Ishaan Khatter Wraps Up Shoot For Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy', Shares Photo With Crew

 

 

First Published:
