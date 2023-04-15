Ishita Dutta Flaunts Baby Bump In Romantic Photos With Vatsal Sheth

Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta announced her pregnancy with actor-husband Vatsal Sheth. After receiving good wishes from fans and friends on social media, the actor-couple took to Instagram to share their new pictures together. The posts also featured heartfelt captions that the couple penned for each other.

Taking to Instagram, the couple posted several pictures with each other. While Vatsal wore a white shirt, jeans and sports shoes with a matching cap, Ishita wore a cream-coloured dress with matching footwear. The caption to the post was a poem from Christian Bautista. “'Cause there's somethin' in the way you look at me / It's as if my heart knows you're the missing piece / You make me believe that there's nothing in this world I can't be / I never know what you see / But there's somethin' in the way you look at me,'" Ishita wrote. Check out their post below.

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta’s pregnancy announcement

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta broke the news of their pregnancy on Instagram on Friday, March 31. Earlier, Ishita's photos sporting a baby bump were shared online, leading to speculations that she was expecting her first child. Later, in an Instagram post, the couple posed together on the beach with the sun setting in the background. They confirmed their pregnancy with this photo. Both Ishita and Vatsal wore matching green outfits. They captioned the post, “Baby on Board,” with a heart emoji.

More on Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth’s relationship

Ishiata Dutta and Vatsal Sheth first appeared together on the TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar in 2016. Following their acting stint together, they got close. After the conclusion of the show, they kept their friendship going and eventually started dating. In 2017, Ishita and Vatsal tied the knot. Now, they are expecting their first child together.