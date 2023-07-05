Ishq-E-Nadaan Teaser Out; Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta Starrer To Showcase Generational Romance

Lara Dutta is currently gearing up for her upcoming film titled Ishq-E-Nadaan. The actress will be seen sharing space with actresses including Neena Gupta, Mohit Raina, Shriya Pilgaonkar and others. Ishq-E-Nadaan will also mark the directorial debut of filmmaker Avishek Ghosh.

3 things you need to know

The teaser of Ishq-E-Nadaan was released on July 5.

The film will be streaming online on Jio Cinema.

The movie will be touching upon generational romance.

Ishq-E-Nadaan teaser hints at realistic drama

Makers of Ishq-E-Nadaan have released the teaser of the film online today. The clip featured Mrinal Dutt, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Suhail Nayyar, Kanwaljit Singh and others in prominent roles. The teaser gave fans a glimpse of three different love stories and showcased the complexities of relationships among adults. The clip also hinted at great equations between the star cast. It will also explore the subject of intimacy. Sharing the clip, Lara wrote, "It's the season of love."

Ishq-E-Nadaan marks the onscreen reunion of Kanwaljit Singh and Neena Gupta as an on-screen couple. The duo previously featured in the 90s film Saans. Apart from them, Lara Dutta and Mohit Raina's chemistry on screen was also unmissable. The official synopsis of the movie read, "The heart-warming romantic drama, set in a crowded metropolis, traces the journeys of its protagonists through companionship and unconditional love."

In some scenes, we can see love blossoming between Suhail Nayyar and Shriya Pilgaonkar's characters. There are conversations happening between them which hints at their chemistry. The soft music in the background with the vibe of a metro city being captured in an aesthetically pleasing way, the movie will look to draw the audience with its simplistic storyline and realistic portrayals.

Who is playing what in Ishq-E-Nadaan?

Lara Dutta will be seen playing the role of Ramona Singh in the film, while Mohit Raina will portray Ashutosh. Shriya Pilgaonkar will be seen as Siya, Samvedna Suwalka as Meenakshi, Neena Gupta as Charulata and Kanwaljit Singh as Subhash Kapoor. Meanwhile, Suhail Nayyar will play the role of Piyush, Deepika Amin will feature as Rekha and Mrinal Dutt as Raghav.