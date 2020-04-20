Better To Leave Things To Destiny: Adhyayan Suman To Kavita's Tweet Involving Kangana

Some old wounds were reopened on Monday when Kavita Kaushik tagged Kangana Ranaut's ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman in a tweet where she said that everyone was cruel to the Suman family because people played the 'woman card'. Supporting Adhyayan, Kaushik wrote that an apology is owed to him as he received immense hate based on 'lies'.

For those unaware, Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut's relationship was the talk of the town back in 2016. While Shekhar Suman replied to the tweet with a 'folded hands emoji', Adhyayan responded to Kaushik saying, "Sometimes it is better to leave things to destiny ! Thank you for your kind words kavita." [sic]

Those who couldn't see the truth then will eventually it now clearly, Karma may take time but serves justice for sure, wish you've healed from the experience and I wish you all the best in life 🤗 — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 19, 2020

Yes I have 🙏moved miles ahead ! Regards to you and fly — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) April 19, 2020

Kavita Kaushik’s tweets in support of Hrithik

Kavita Kaushik recently put up a bunch of tweets expressing her thoughts on the ongoing Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel controversy. She wrote about having gushing emotions of love, respect and empathy for Hrithik Roshan who was previously targeted by Kangana Ranaut which had taken several ugly turns.

Kangana defends Rangoli Chandel's tweet, calls out Twitter for inhibiting freedom; watch

I have gushing emotions of love, respect , empathy and more for @iHrithik https://t.co/K0VJvXdN1R — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 19, 2020

Rangoli Chandel's account suspended

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended after celebrities reported her controversial tweet. Rangoli, who is also the manager of the National Award-winning actor, had suggested that a people of a particular community and ‘secular media’ be shot at.

Here’s her full statement:

"Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sisters spokes person now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out , a biased platform can be easily avoided."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.