Kangana Defends Rangoli Chandel's Tweet, Calls Out Twitter For Inhibiting Freedom; Watch

Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut has expressed her stand on the controversy around her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel's tweet which made headlines earlier on Thursday. A video has been posted on the actor's social media account, on Saturday, where she has claimed that the allegations against her sister Rangoli made by Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali and director Reema Kagti are completely false. She also appealed to the Centre for a way to completely demolish social media platforms like Twitter where freedom of speech is inhibited by others.

Have a look:

Kangana also addressed the threats being meted out to wrestler-politician Babita Phogat after her recent tweets against a particular community. She expressed her concerns for Phogat's safety and said that some security should be arranged for her by the Cente.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended after celebrities reported her controversial tweet. Rangoli, who is also the manager of the National Award-winning actor, had suggested that a people of a particular community and ‘secular media’ be shot at. Her response was allegedly over the attack at doctors and medical workers trying to take a Coronavirus-positive patient into isolation in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Wednesday.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel issued her first response after her Twitter account was suspended over a controversial tweet. She took a dig at the American company, terming it ‘anti-India’ and stating that those making fun of Gods and leaders like the Prime Minister were spared, but the accounts of those questioning attacks on doctors were were suspended.

Here’s her full statement:

"Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sisters spokes person now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out , a biased platform can be easily avoided."

