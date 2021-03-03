'It's A Good Step': Payal Ghosh On I-T Dept's Raid At Premises Linked To Taapsee, Kashyap

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday searched premises linked to the erstwhile Phantom Films, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, and talent agency KWAN, as part of a tax evasion probe. The searches were held at about 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune.

The premises of businesses linked to Pannu and other promoters of Phantom Films, including Vikas Bahl, are also being covered. Reacting to this, actor Payal Ghosh who is now a member of Ramdas Athawale's RPI and has also accused Kashyap of sexual assault, issued a statement and encouraged the officials to find the truth. She said, "It's a good step that these people are being searched. There have been some major issues with the running of production houses and these so-called stars. They show that everything is white as milk but we all know they got dirty linen. Let the truth come out now!! And if they are clean, then there is no issue. We've got to support the government in its efforts to clean up."

Payal Ghosh’s allegations against Anurag Kashyap had been among the highlights of the #MeToo movement last year. In September, she alleged that he had forced himself upon her at his residence in 2013. The filmmaker denied the allegations. However, he has gone on to work in films despite the allegations, his most recent release being AK vs AK. Phantom Films had also shut down amid the #MeToo movement, in 2018.

Phantom Films was dissolved in 2018 after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against one of its partners, filmmaker Vikas Bahl, who is also the subject of the I-T Department's raid on Wednesday. Last year, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the co-founder of the now-dissolved Phantom Films, had announced that he has started a new production company, 'Good Bad Films.'

Phantom Films was a film production and distribution company established by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena, and Vikas Bahl in 2011. Last month, actor Taapsee Pannu had announced that she will be seen in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming thriller Dobaaraa.

(With PTI inputs)

