It's Akshay Kumar Vs Kartik Aaryan; Housefull 5 To Clash With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Next Year

Bollywood will witness a big clash next year as Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will release on the occasion of Diwali. Reportedly, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again is also expected to release around Diwali next year, but makers are yet to officially confirm.

Akshay Kumar on Friday surprised his fans by announcing the fifth installment of his comedy film series, Housefull.

3 things you need to know

Kartik Aaryan announced the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa in March.

Housefull becomes the first-ever franchise in Indian cinema to have five installments.

The 2007 Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Akshay Kumar in the lead.

The big bonanza clash on Diwali 2024

Housefull 5 is the recent addition to the Diwali release, as the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 announced the sequel earlier this year in March. Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share the poster of the film, which read, "Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5. India's biggest comedy franchise is back."

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film will be bankrolled by Sajid Nandiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The makers have promised Akshay and Riteish Deshmukh will be joined by a star-studded cast.

(Announcement poster of Housefull 5 | Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, on March 1, shared a teaser on his Instagram handle and announced that he would be returning as Rooh Baba. The clip opened with Kartik sitting on a rocking chair in a dimly lit room dressed as his character Rooh Baba.

In the next frame he can be heard saying, "Kya laga, kahani khatam ho gayi? Darwaaze to band hote hai taaki ek baar fir se khul sake. Main aatmao se sirf baat nahi karta, aatmaaein mere andar aa bhi jaati hai (What do you think, the story is over? The door is closed so that it can be opened once again. I don't just talk to the soul, the soul also comes inside me)."

Akshay Kumar to join Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star cast?

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the rumours are doing rounds that Akshay Kumar, who headlined the 2007 film, might make a cameo appearance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The makers are yet to officially confirm the rumours. The movie was announced after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, next year, it is going to be a blockbuster Diwali for all the moviegoers.